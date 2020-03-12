West Milford schools to close March 16-30, half day Friday

Students in West Milford are getting at least two weeks away from classes due to the COVID-19 virus, but will be participating in a variety of forms of distance learning during that time, officials announced Thursday night.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Alex Anemone said in a letter to parents that the district would have an early dismissal on Friday, March 13 and then buildings would close from March 16-30.

"After consulting with the local health officer, I made a decision that our schools will be closed beginning on Monday, March 16 and our distance learning plans will commence at that time," Anemone said in the letter. "This paradigm shift will last for a period of not less than two weeks; our schools will re-open on Monday, March 30."

During the closing, Anemone said district offices would remain open and students can still communicate through normal channels including phone and email.

Students that receive free or reduced lunches can pick those meals up at West Milford High School, using the entrance by the gym, with breakfast between 8-9 a.m. and lunch between noon-1 p.m. while the schools are closed.

A decision would be made a later time as to whether the closing would be extended.

Earlier this week, Anemone said the district was prepared to continue instruction through a variety of distance learning platforms so that students could keep up with the curriculum during extended closures arising from the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Michele Dale said in a statement to the community that the township is also cancelling all recreation programs until April 13.

Officials refer all parent questions and concerns to the school district.