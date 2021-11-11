West Milford. Scouting for food

Last Friday evening at Highland Market in West Milford, folks were kindly greeted and asked if they would like to donate a few food items to the Our Lady Queen of Peace Food Pantry.

Scouts from tiger cubs (6 years of age) to boy scouts (up to 17 years of age) of Pack and Troop 159 participated in their annual Food Pantry drive called “Scouting for Food.”

About 25 Cub scouts and Boy Scouts (and their adult leaders) took time out of their weekend to help make this event possible.

This event represents the “Spirit of Scouting,” remarked some of the Highland Market patrons and staff. This is all about giving to the community and caring for our friends and neighbors in need through these remarkably tough times. This important “teaching moment” is not just for the scouts but for all of us, it teaches us about what it means to give.

Pre-printed shopping lists were handed out by the scouts. In a few hours the empty shopping carts were full of donated items.

With this bounty of food, the Food Pantry volunteers will make up their Thanksgiving Food baskets for many of local families in need. The hope is that every family in need will receive enough food for their thanksgiving meal.

This can really make someone’s Thanksgiving holiday extra special. The scouts and adult leaders are very proud to help during this years “Scouting for Food Drive.” The huge smiles on all the scout’s faces, despite all the cold, shows that they understand the magnitude of what they have accomplished this weekend. We at Pack and Troop 159 are proud to help serve our West Milford community. Last year the OLQP food pantry fed more than 100 families.

If you wish to donate to the Church Food Pantry, please go to www.olqpnj.org.

This article and photos were provided by Nicholas M. Salleroli.