West Milford seeks support to prompt improved services from JCP&L

Considering the burden that the loss of electricity has caused some local residents served by Jersey Central Power and Light Company, township officials are asking people in other municipalities to join with them in a consortium that is to include the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and the power company.

A council goal is to discuss the issues and concerns that have taken place over many years and to help improve JCP&L services. The council members hope that solutions with timelines and milestones to rectify existing issues will take place in a timely fashion.

Tropical Storm Isaias

This week the local governing board members were expected to formally make the meeting request through the form of a resolution. The document they planned to present states that West Milford as well as hundreds of municipalities across the state were without power ranging from hours to multiple days as the result of Tropical Storm Isaias that struck on Aug. 4, 2020.

The resolution said Tropical Storm Isaias caused devastation across the state in the firm of downed power lines and trees, flooding, road closures, as well as disruption to transportation infrastructure and hubs.

It noted that the weather forecasts ahead of the tropical storm, as well as communication from the State of New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, warned of the coming storm and the damage that it could inflict upon the state.

Unprepared

Council members felt that all utility companies should have been prepared.

The document states it is clear to the township council and residents that the infrastructure that - utility poles, transformers substations and wiring that JCP&L was charged to maintain often failed, demonstrating that the utility was unprepared for Tropical Storm Isaias despite the claim that the infrastructure had been upgraded.

The council alleges that JCP&L failed to provide the service in the length of time it took to restore the township to full power. Copies of the resolution were to be sent to the BPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso, Board of Public Utility Commissioners, JCP&L, legislators representing the legislative district and all municipalities throughout New Jersey.