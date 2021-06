Rotary is a global network of approximately 1.2 million people who unite and take action to create lasting change around the world. West Milford’s Rotary Club is about 60 years old and their members follow the Rotary motto “Service Above Self.” West Milford Rotarian of the month Frida Salvigsen and Rotary President Glenn Gross are pictured donating a check to Friends of the Wallisch Homestead representative Mark Lynch. Photo provided by the West Milford Rotary Club.