x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

West Milford. Snow s’mores

West Milford /
11 Feb 2021 | 10:01
    The Iwaszczuk family had fun in the snow creating these whimsical snow family sculptures around an amazing snow-campfire scene. Photo provided by Jennifer Iwaszczuk.
    The Iwaszczuk family had fun in the snow creating these whimsical snow family sculptures around an amazing snow-campfire scene. Photo provided by Jennifer Iwaszczuk.