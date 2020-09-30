West Milford. Soul Collage ® Caregiver’s Corner virtual workshop

The West Milford Township Library will host Pat Decker, certified SoulCollage facilitator and board-certified art therapist, for a virtual workshop specially designed to give caregivers a time out for themselves to relax, reflect and enjoy the company of others in a small group on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

SoulCollage is an intuitive art process for self-discovery and community. No art experience is necessary.

Registration is required and is limited to eight participants.

Please register online at https://www.wmtl.org/adult-events/.

Questions? Call the Adult Services desk at 973-728-2822 or email Ask-a-Librarian at wmtl@wmtl.org.