On Aug. 3, 2021 The New Jersey State Federation of Womens’ Clubs awarded members of the West Milford Womans’ Club admission on its Honor Roll. This is awarded due to the members faithful and loyal service in helping to carry on the work of the federation. Pictured above from left to right are those members: Pat Spirko, Communications; Tina Ree, President; Lee Manzoni, Treasurer; and Bonnie Earl, Secretary. Photo provided by Pat Spirko.