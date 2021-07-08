West Milford. Sweet, fresh, Jersey corn

The good folks at the West Milford Farmers Market tell us that it’s officially sweet corn season and urged shoppers to stop by the Hope Cress Farm booth for sweet, fresh, Jersey corn. The market, sponsored by Sustainable West Milford, is open Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road, West Milford (wmfarmersmarket.org). Photo illustration by NEOSiAM 2021 from Pexels