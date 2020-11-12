West Milford. Thank people who make a difference

People are being given the opportunity to honor their personal heroes by flying a flag at Bubbling Springs Park in their honor.

Suggestions as to who might be considered for the honor of the Flags for Heroes designation are veterans, active military members, first responders, role models, and those who impact one’s life beyond conventional measurement.

Kenneth Quazza, representing West Milford Rotary, explained that with the event the Rotary members want to highlight just how many heroes there are in our own back yards. The West Milford Rotary 2020 Flags for Heroes project features flags 10 feet tall and 5 feet wide. The flags will fly now through Nov. 22 around the Rotary gazebo at the Bubbling Springs Park on Macopin Road.

Each flag will bare a medallion honoring the name of a hero from a community member’s life to be remembered. Quazza said anyone who wishes to participate in the project of remembrance, pride and community solidarity can reach out and sponsor a flag for this year’s display.

Sponsorships will reserve the exclusive right to fly the name of one’s hero alongside their own American flag and designate the family to receive a keepsake medallion upon completion of the project. The Rotary Club is requesting a $50 donation per sponsorship.

To obtain more information and to download a sponsorship form visit westmilfordrotary.org or call Quazza at 973-303-5337 or email him at Kenneth.quazza@edwardjones.com. Drop off locations for sponsorship are Columbia Bank, 1501 Union Valley Road, West Milford NJ 07480 in care of Amy Lewis; Edward Jones c/o Kenneth Quazza, 55 Skyline Drive, Ringwood NJ and State Farm Insurance, West Milford NJ 07480, c/o Tom Zigenbalg.

- Ann Genader