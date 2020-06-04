West Milford. Thank you to a great community

The Woman’s Club of West Milford would like to extend a huge thank you to all who have donated cloth, elastic, buttons and monetary amounts to the club for the making of face masks, scrub hats and headbands.

The ladies of the Woman’s Club started sewing face masks, scrub hats and headbands since early March and they have not stopped. Up to this date they have donated more than 1,500 masks, 1,350 hats and 500 headbands.

These were all donated to our first responders in the West Milford Township, along with the personnel of Chilton Memorial Hospital, St. Joe’s Hospital, St Anthony’s Hospital, Valley Hospital, NYU Hospital, Morristown Hospital and the Veterans Home.

Others were donated to needy neighbors and seniors, the Food Pantry in West Milford as well as the Milford Manor Nursing home in West Milford.

These are busy ladies.

Any additional donations will be appreciated as the need is still very real. Please call Tina at 201-675-3527 for curbside pickup.

Thanks to all remember, we are all in this together.