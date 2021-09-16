West Milford. The 11th annual Jack Kenney hearing aid giveaway now underway

For 49 years the Kenney family has helped tens of thousands of people in the Tri-State area achieve a better quality of life through hearing assistance.

The late Jack Kenney was a very caring, compassionate man who always put others first. His two sons, who now operate the family business, do the same. They are Sean Kenney and Ryan Kenney.

Jack made an impact on many lives by always opening his heart and his home with open arms when a friend needed a helping hand.

In November 2006 Jack was diagnosed with a brain tumor that took his life. To honor the man who always put his patients first the Kenney family is offering a set of hearing aids for someone in need. For a chance to win people need to fill out an entry form. The drawing will take place Monday, Oct. 18, at Beltone Hearing Aid Center in West Milford. The person winning the free hearing aids does not need to be present to win.

To enter the contest stop at one of the Beltone Hearing Aid offices and fill out a form. The offices are at 1616C Union Valley Road, West Milford, N.J. 07480 and 124A Wanaque Ave., Pompton Lakes, N.J. 07442.

- Ann Genader