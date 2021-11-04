West Milford. The Highlander Marching Band are state champions

The West Milford High School’s Highlander Marching Band competed in the USBANDS State Championship Competition on last Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Highlanders won the title “2021 NJ State Champions” for their Division - Group IIIA.

On Friday, Nov.5, the Highlander Band will support the WMHS Football Team at playoffs in Jersey City. They will compete the following day, Saturday, Nov. 6, in the USBANDS National Championships competition in Allentown, Pa.

The award-winning Highlander Marching Band will present their awards with hometown pride, as they perform their final show at home for the West Milford Community at their 21st annual Military Concert and Tattoo at the High School Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 13th.

This is the band’s biggest fund raiser of the year and will help offset costs for their April 2022 Performance Tour trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

This year, the band will be honoring police officers at the Tattoo Concert, represented by Special Guest of Honor - WMPD’s Chief of Police James DeVore.

For more information or to purchase Tattoo Concert tickets, visit https://www.wmhighlanderband.com/tattoo.

- Patricia Keller