West Milford. The library is back in business

West Milford Township Library just opened its doors again to the public last week - with some limitations. The building closed for quarantine in March, but now has begun its summer programs. Visitors to the West Milford Township Library must wear a mask or face covering and are asked to spend no more than 30 minutes in the building. Patrons can access and check out from all library collections, use the public WiFi and computers, as well as take advantage of contactless pickup for all library materials. Photo provided by Elyse Schear, Adult/Teen Services Librarian.