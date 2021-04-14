West Milford. The library wants your creativity

The deadline for the May 2021 issue of talent catch, West Milford Township Library’s quarterly art and writing e-zine for creative high school teens, is Friday, April 23.

Teens in grades 9-12 who like to write, draw, paint, sculpt, create mixed media, do digital art, take photos - or any other art you can send us a picture of — are invited to publish their art virtually, for free in West Milford Township Library’s new e-zine talent catch.

talent catch is a quarterly online magazine the library hopes to grow into a beautiful and meaningful package of ideas, words and images that represent the unique voices of the community’s high-school-aged youth. talent catch publishes four times a year. The library accepts submissions all year long.

Visit www.wmtl.org/talent-catch to view the February 2021 issue and read detailed instructions for submitting your work.

For questions, email wmtl@wmtl.org.