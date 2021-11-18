West Milford. The Woman’s Club knits and distributes 60 winter hats for children

The Woman’s Club of West Milford recently knitted 60 winter hats for distribution to young West Milford children via the Highland Family Success Center.

These hats were distributed to the children during the Trunk “treat or treat” at Halloween.

The women of the club have also knitted scarfs for service men and woman through a project known as Operation Gratitude. This is one of the largest and most impactful nonprofits in the country for hands-on volunteerism in support of military, veterans and first responders.

Nearly half of Operation Gratitude staff are military veterans or spouses, many of whom will tell you they came on board because of their desire to give back to military service members and other first responders.

“Giving back” is what the West Milford Woman’s Club is all about.