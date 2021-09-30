West Milford. Tire collection at Recycling Center is on Nov. 6

The Township of West Milford Council has authorized Nov. 6 as a single day event for the collection of tires at the township Recycling Drop Off Center on Lycosky Drive. The usual fee that is collected is being waived for that day.

The township operates the drop off center for the convenience of local residents as well as to provide a location for the collection and disposal of specialized recyclable materials.

The collection of car and light truck tires for this single day event at the Township’s Recycling Drop Off Center will be for a maximum of 400 car and light truck tires, without a fee, which will be collected on a first come first serve basis, with a limit of four tires per household. This is to help to eliminate tires being thrown out throughout the township.

This single day event begins at 8 a.m. and ends 2 p.m. or until such time the 400 tire limit is achieved. It will utilize funding from the Recycling Tonnage Grant not to exceed $800.

Proof of residency is required.

- Ann Genader