West Milford. Top of the Class: Next Steps

A couple of fun facts about the 2020 Top of the Class Graduates of West Milford High School:
● All eleven Graduates of the Top of the Class of 2020 are female.
● All eleven students participated in various school activities, athletics, clubs, music and arts, and/or student-peer support, enrichment, and advocacy programs.
● Seven of these top eleven graduates plan to seek a career in a STEM field (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).
Samantha Hazen: Bryant University, Honors Program, Applied Mathematics/ Statistics Major.
Sera Agostinelli: Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.m Mathematics Major, Computer Science and Psychology Minor.
Riley McGill: University of Colorado Boulder, Mechanical Engineering Major.
Sophie Pilaar: University of Delaware, Chemical Engineering Major, sustainability or alternative energy concentration.
Kari Malatak- University of New Hampshire, International Affairs and Homeland Security Major.
Usakarn Anantasub: Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J., Engineering Major.
Sabrina Pereira: Stockton University, Biology Major.
Kristen Graf: University of New Hampshire, Nursing Major, seeking Bachelors or Masters Degree.
Anna Brand: Roger Williams University in Rhode Island, Journalism Major.
Lancy Zheng: University of Pittsburgh, Chemistry Major.
Kayla Siemer: University of New Haven, continuing Academic and Field Hockey career at the collegiate level.
- Patricia Keller