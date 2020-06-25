x
West Milford. Top of the Class: Next Steps

25 Jun 2020 | 02:03

    A couple of fun facts about the 2020 Top of the Class Graduates of West Milford High School:

    ● All eleven Graduates of the Top of the Class of 2020 are female.

    ● All eleven students participated in various school activities, athletics, clubs, music and arts, and/or student-peer support, enrichment, and advocacy programs.

    ● Seven of these top eleven graduates plan to seek a career in a STEM field (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).

    Samantha Hazen: Bryant University, Honors Program, Applied Mathematics/ Statistics Major.

    Sera Agostinelli: Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.m Mathematics Major, Computer Science and Psychology Minor.

    Riley McGill: University of Colorado Boulder, Mechanical Engineering Major.

    Sophie Pilaar: University of Delaware, Chemical Engineering Major, sustainability or alternative energy concentration.

    Kari Malatak- University of New Hampshire, International Affairs and Homeland Security Major.

    Usakarn Anantasub: Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J., Engineering Major.

    Sabrina Pereira: Stockton University, Biology Major.

    Kristen Graf: University of New Hampshire, Nursing Major, seeking Bachelors or Masters Degree.

    Anna Brand: Roger Williams University in Rhode Island, Journalism Major.

    Lancy Zheng: University of Pittsburgh, Chemistry Major.

    Kayla Siemer: University of New Haven, continuing Academic and Field Hockey career at the collegiate level.

    - Patricia Keller