Work on renovations and alterations to an existing toilet room in the West Milford municipal building will soon be underway.

The Township of West Milford Council has awarded a job contract to Innovational Construction& Design Inc., of Keyport. The company was the only bidder to submit a quote for the project when bids were opened. Cost is not to exceed $27,000.

The award of the contract is subject to the review and approval of the Passaic County Community Development Program.

- Ann Genader