West Milford. Town-wide garage sale will be held Sept. 18-20

West Milford Township /
03 Sep 2020 | 09:58
Every year West Milford Township allows residents to hold garage sales for one weekend in September where no permit or Township-approved signs are required.

The seventh annual town-wide garage sale will be held Friday, Sept. 18, Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20.

Garage gale hours are anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

If you plan to participate and would like your address listed, complete the service request on the Township website at www.westmilford.org under the link for “Annual Town-wide Garage Sale.”

The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The address list will be available on the website for viewing and/or printing beginning Thursday, Sept. 17.

Township signs can be used and will be available for purchase at $1 each.

If you have any questions or require additional information, call the municipal clerk’s office at 973-728-2702. Calls will be answered and/or returned on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. only.