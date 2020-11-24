West Milford. Township Council authorizes expenditures in response to governor’s latest emergency declaration

Expenditures authorized by the township council in response to Gov. Phil’s Murphy’s latest executive order declaring a State of Emergency regarding the Coronavirus outbreak include no-hands plumbing, installation of rigid vinyl flooring, automatic doors and keyless entry devices in the municipal building.

In his Executive Order 103 Murphy authorized the Emergency Management Coordinator to procure any goods or services needed to protect the health and safety of employees and the public and to prevent the spread of the virus.

With that in mind, EMC requested installation of hands-free plumbing fixtures by BSE Mechanical with the purchases not to exceed an additional $20,000 for the rest of the calendar year.

The next request was for purchase and installation of keyless entry devices on the automatic doors at the municipal building from Ultrasafe Security Systems Inc. This includes monthly system monitoring Purchases are not to exceed $30,000 for the rest of the calendar year.

Council approvals came through individual resolutions for each item. Council approval was given for the purchases and installation.

The purchase and installation of rigid vinyl flooring from Be Creative, Marble & Carpet, LLC is to protect the health and safety of township employees and the public and allow for the continuation of municipal operations, a resolution approved by the council said. A recommendation from the EMC indicated the need to replace carpeting in the police department and municipal complex with the vinyl flooring to allow for proper disinfection to prevent spread of the virus. The cost is not to exceed $80,000 for the remainder of the calendar year.

Another resolution addresses purchase and installation of automatic doors at the municipal building from American Mobil Glass. The EMC recommendation to the council indicated the need to replace the existing doors in town hall to allow hands free for entry to prevent spread of the virus,

Purchases to the vendor are not to exceed an additional $50,000 for the rest of the year.