West Milford. Township Library to reveal the Secret Life of PowerPoint

Most people know Microsoft PowerPoint as the go-to program for creating presentations for work and school.

But did you know that PowerPoint can also be used to create digital art? While it may not have all the “whistles and bells” of dedicated design and illustration programs, it has earned a reputation as “the poor man’s Photoshop.’’

West Milford Township Library is pleased to present the first in a series of workshops to help you explore some of the fun, fascinating, and deceptively simple PowerPoint tools for image creation, image editing, and animation. Participants will watch a pre-recorded tutorial and practice the techniques on their own, then have the opportunity to meet on Zoom with the instructor on Saturday, June 12, from 2 to 3 p.m. for a review and Q&A.

To get the most out of the workshop, it is recommended that participants have some basic experience with PowerPoint. This workshop is not intended to teach you how to use PowerPoint to create presentations; rather, it is meant to introduce you to some fun, “off-label” PowerPoint tricks and tools.

To register for this workshop, go to the West Milford Township Library events calendar www.wmtl.org/events. When you register, you will receive an email link to the video-recorded instructions that you can watch and then try on your own, as well as the Zoom link to the live review and Q&A on June 12.

Your instructor for this workshop is Elyse Schear, Adult/Teen Services Librarian. For more information, you can reach her at 973-728-2820 or email wmtl@wmtl.org.