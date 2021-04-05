West Milford. Township plans roadwork

The Township of West Milford will be improving various roads with cost estimated at $1,657,990. This week the council was expected to appropriate $1,579,000 in bonds and notes for the work.

The roads where work will be done are: Edgewood Road, Alpine Lane, Continental Road, Windsor Road, Camelot Drive, Hemlock Lane, Oxbow Lane, Elizabeth Road, Sanders Court, Lancelot Lane, King Arthur Court, Beaver Avenue and Cedar Lane.

Also Vineland Road, Yardville Road, Larchmont Drive, Club Place, Tyler Place, Commanche Lane, Ivan Road, Dunkirk Court, Clover Road, Upper Mt. Glen Lake Drive, Hilltop Road, Morsetown Road, Canistear Road and Gould Road.