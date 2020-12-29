West Milford Township Public Library announces upcoming virtual programs

The following is a list of upcoming virtual programs for adults at the West Milford Township Public Library.

These programs require registration. Do so at: Please register at www.wmtl.org/events. On the day before each program, the library will email you with a link to join the conversation.

Questions? Email Ask-a-Librarian at wmtl@wmtl.org.

Let’s Talk Books!

Do you love to read? We do, too! Do you love to talk about what you’re reading? We do, too!

Join us from 2-3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, and Monday, Feb. 1, for a fun hour of discussing what we’ve all been reading. We’ll share a few additional recommendations to add to our to be read list, too.

For Film Fans

It’s movie time at West Milford Township Library. No tickets required. On the big screen or the small screen - any screen will do. Popcorn preference - salted or unsalted? That’s up to you. Simply watch the selected movie at home, then join us for a virtual chat.

On Friday, Jan. 8, from 2-3 p.m., we’ll discuss Orchard House: Home of Little Women. On Friday, Feb. 5, from 2-3 p.m., we’ll discuss Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise.

Movies are available on hoopla and may be borrowed for three days.

Virtual Wellness @ WMTL

ShopRite Registered Dietitian Erika Goldstein shares facts, tips, and recipes during two virtual wellness visits with WMTL.

In January, Erika presents New Year, New You, No New Diets on Monday, Jan. 11, from 7-8 p.m. And in February, the topic is Heart Health – Keeping an Eye on Sodium, which takes place on Monday, Feb. 8, from 7-8 p.m.

Virtual Book Discussion Group for Adults

Chapters is a celebration of reading and ... talking. WMTL’s virtual book discussion group for adults meets the third week of every month. Please register at www.wmtl.org/events.

Our January selection is “The Leavers” by Lisa Ko. Join us virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 11-11:45 a.m. or on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 7-7:45 p.m.

The February selection is “The Gone Dead” by Chanelle Benz. Join us virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 11-11:45 a.m., or Thursday, Feb. 18 from 7-7:45 p.m.

Our selected titles can be downloaded as an e-book or an audiobook by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. The day before each discussion date, the library will email you a Zoom link to join our virtual meetings.

Virtual Gentle Yoga with Michelle

Let go of stress and find strength, balance and joy in virtual gentle yoga classes with Michelle Brook, 200-hour Registered Yoga Teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy. Our virtual classes are scheduled from 6:30-7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Please register and complete the required waiver form by visiting www.wmtl.org/events.

SoulCollage Workshops

West Milford Township Library invites you to join Pat Decker, Certified SoulCollage® Facilitator and Board-Certified Art Therapist, for two special and different virtual SoulCollage® workshops. SoulCollage® is an intuitive art process for self-discovery and community. No art experience is necessary.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 7-8:30 p.m. experience Find an Inner Compass and create your own personal decks of collaged cards.

Then on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 1-2:30 p.m., join Caregiver’s Corner for a special time out just for caregivers to relax, reflect and enjoy the company of others in a small group.

Both Soul Collage ® programs are virtual. Registration is required and each workshop is limited to eight participants.

Crafting with WMTL and Elaine

Join Elaine for two fun and virtual crafternoons from 2-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, and Thursday, Feb. 25.

Your craft kit: All the pieces needed to complete the craft at home will be packed in a craft kit. After registering, we’ll email you that your craft kit is ready for pick up at the library. We’ll also let you know any additional supplies or tools you will need to have on hand to complete the craft.

Our instructions: The day before for the program, we’ll email you with a link to join our virtual class. No worries if you can’t join us at the scheduled day and time, we’ll post our Crafting with Elaine videos on our YouTube channel so you can view at any time.

BFFs: Man and Dog in the Middle Ages

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, West Milford Township Library will host Dr. Michael Norris of Armchair Art Tours. Join us from 7 to 8 p.m. for a virtual peek at art depicting the celebrated relationship between humans and dogs in the middle ages.

Through medieval artworks, some from the Met’s Cloisters Museum, you will discover how different breeds of dog remained humankind’s constant companion in the castle, in the fields, and on the hunt, even if that hunt was a fantasy of chasing a unicorn in Dr. Norris’s presentation.

Dr. Norris received his BA in classics from the University of California at San Diego and his MA in classics and Ph.D. in art history at the University of California at Santa Barbara. He spent twenty years at the Cloisters Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and has lectured all over the world.

Jazz, An American Art

On Thursday, Feb. 11, musician and lecturer Barry Wiesenfeld will cover the history, styles and some major contributors to Jazz, America’s gift to the world in a West Milford Township Library virtual presentation. Join us from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for a toe-tapping musical experience.

Jazz was born in America and developed along with the young country in which it took its first breath. With origins in the Deep South, it eventually blanketed our nation and then expanded abroad, evolving in fascinating fashion along the way.

Wiesenfeld is a freelance musician, lecturer, and is on the music faculty of SUNY and Ramapo College. He has accompanied Grammy-winning artists, performed on three continents and played on numerous recordings, radio and TV

Perseverance – The Mars 2020 Rover

West Milford Township Library invites you to join us to learn all about NASA’s latest mission to Mars during a virtual event on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 7-8 p.m.

Discover how the Mars 2020 rover is part of NASA’s long-term effort of robotic exploration of the Red Planet. Paul Cirillo, a volunteer NASA Ambassador, will discuss how the Perseverance mission will search for signs of ancient habitable conditions and past microbial life, collect core samples for potential return to Earth on a future mission, as well as utilize technologies to explore the challenges facing future human expeditions to Mars. Perseverance successfully launched July 30, 2020 and is scheduled to land on Mars Feb. 18, 2021.

Paul Cirillo has been fascinated by astronomy and space missions all his life. Paul has a BS from Rutgers University and is a member of the New Jersey Astronomical Association, which operates the largest public observatory in New Jersey. He is also the founder of Somerset County’s 4-H Space & Astronomy Club. His presentations always include the very latest astronomical images from observatories both on and off the Earth.

Questions?

Call the Adult Services desk at 973-728-2822 or email Ask-a-Librarian at wmtl@wmtl.org.