West Milford. Township reports 79 new cases of COVID-19 this week

The Township of West Milford reports 309 cases of COVID-19 so far, according to Mayor Michele Dale, as of Wednesday evening, April 29, an increase of 79 cases.

There have also been 18 total deaths within the township, including from Milford Manor Nursing Home.

Sunday’s report included an increase of 34 cases. Dale noted the large increase is likely due to an increase of data being entered in the state database.

Drive-through testing available in Wayne

Passaic County continues to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for county residents only at William Paterson University in Wayne. Prescriptions are required for the testing. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon daily, while test kits are available. Testing is being done at 300 Pompton Road, Wayne, lot 6. Entrance is on Hamburg Turnpike and University Boulevard.

Residents may now utilize the St. Joseph’s Hospital telehealth service for a prescription. To do so, visit www.stjosephshealth.org/telehealth. The fee for this service is $59. Referral is up to the discretion of the doctor.