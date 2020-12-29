West Milford. Township seeks volunteers for various committees

West Milford Township is searching for qualified candidates to fill vacancies on various Township Boards and Committees.

These boards include:

Autumn Lights Festival Committee;

Building Standards Board;

Community Services & Recreation Committee;

Economic Development Commission;

Health Advisory Board, Historic Preservation Commission;

Heritage Committee, Insurance Committee;

Library Board of Trustees;

Planning Board and others.

Residents who may be interested in volunteering their time and talents to serve their town are encouraged to visit the town’s website and view the current Vacancy Chart, which is interactive with all committee homepages.

Volunteers are required to complete a Citizen Leadership Form for any committee, commission or board they may have interest in.

To obtain the form, visit our website or please call the Township Clerk’s Office at (973) 728-2701 to get a form sent to you.

All forms are kept on file for one year; those residents who have expressed interest in the past are encouraged to reapply.