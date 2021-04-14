West Milford. Township to host volunteer awards program on April 21

The Township of West Milford plans to celebrate volunteerism at its annual Volunteer Awards Program on Wednesday, April 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The recipient of the 2020 Mary B. Haase Lifetime Volunteer Award and 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award will be honored for their contributions to the community.

A special panel comprised of West Milford former mayors has chosen Robert Brady as the 2020 Mary B. Haase Lifetime Volunteer recipient.

Meanwhile, the governing body has chosen Bonnie Seufert as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year recipient.

Representatives from township civic service and volunteer organizations are scheduled to make a brief presentation to the Township Council regarding their activities and events. This provides all community groups the opportunity to be recognized for their volunteer efforts.