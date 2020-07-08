West Milford. Township waives fees to help restaurants and business reopen

Mayor Michele Dale and the Township of West Milford Council support the economic recovery of local restaurants and businesses, the mayor declared in a statement on July 7.

Dale said that for the next 90 days township permit fees associated with erection of tents are waived in connection with temporary operation of outdoor dining or outdoor sales as permitted under Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order 150.

The township has a law on the books that requires a permit for erection of tents and a fee of $55 for each permit.