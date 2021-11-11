West Milford. Traffic signal changes proposed at two locations

Two traffic signal changes are being considered by the Township of West Milford council. Anyone who has questions or comments can address the governing body on Dec. 8 when the council, at their regular meeting, will hold separate hearings on the two issues.

High Crest Drive and Upper High Crest Drive

The first proposed change came in response to an email request from the High Crest Lake Board. The request was for an investigation of conditions at the High Crest Drive and Upper High Crest Drive intersections. Township Engineering Aide Charles Carbone investigated as township officials directed.

After receiving Carbone’s report the mayor and council planned to introduce an ordinance to replace the Yield Signs at the channelized island that separates all approaches to High Crest Drive with stop signs.

It was noted in the ordinance that the Mayor and Council desire to ensure that all travelers on High Crest Drive and intersections are safe and therefore they had the ordinance prepared.

All violations shall be punished in accord with Township Ordinances. The change would take effect 20 days after final passage, approval and publication of the ordinance as required by law.

Highlander Drive

The second traffic control change would amend Chapter 10 of the Traffic Section of the Township Code to add an additional prohibited left turn onto Highlander Drive from the Eastern most driveway of Macopin School between 7 and 7:30 a.m. If the council adopts ordinance 039 regulatory signs will be erected to affect the designated “No left turn.”

If the council votes in favor of the proposed change it will go into effect immediately.

- Ann Genader