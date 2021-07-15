West Milford. Two injured in car accident on Union Valley Road

1Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief James DeVore announce that at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, police responded to the area of 400 Union Valley Road in the Township of West Milford in response to a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon their arrival on scene, officers discovered that a 2006 Toyota Scion xB, operated by a 32-year-old female resident of Bethel, Pennsylvania, had collided with a tree.

At the time of the crash, the Toyota Scion xB was also occupied by a 34-year-old male resident of Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey.

Both people were transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where they received treatment for their injuries. The woman was admitted and remains in the hospital in critical condition while her passenger was treated and released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation remains active and ongoing

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact Sergeant Steven Herzog of the West Milford Police Department at (973) 728-4218.