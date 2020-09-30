West Milford. Vietnam vet to be buried with military honors

A ceremony with full military honors for Vietnam War veteran James “Bigg Jim” Novack of West Milford will be held at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Route 94 in Sparta on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Burial of his cremated remains and a graveside service are scheduled at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Stickle/Soltesz Funeral Home in Newfoundland from 6 to 8 p.m.

Although never elected to public office, Novack served on volunteer citizens committees, sharing his vast expertise in refuse collection, recycling, environmental issues, accessibility for those mobility challenged and pyrotechnics.

He was a candidate for Township of West Milford Council in 2004.

A patriot who loved his country, Novack served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He suffered and survived many illnesses, including infection that caused the loss of both of his legs. He needed oxygen to breathe and failing kidneys caused him to be taken for dialysis three times per week.

Despite all of his illnesses and suffering, he kept up-to-date on township affairs and remained interested in making things better for fellow residents.

A licensed pyrotechnician, he was a person with responsibility for safe storage, handling and functioning of pyrotechnics and pyrotechnic devices and was responsible for many fireworks shows in the North Jersey area.

Novack was the son of Edward Novack and Marion Seckler Novack and grandson of John and Gertrude Seckler and Frank and Rose Novack.

His grandfather John Seckler developed communities at Lake Wallkill, Highland Lakes and High Crest Lake where Novack grew up.

“Bigg Jim” had three brothers: Edward Novack Jr., Richard Novack and John Novack.

- Ann Genader