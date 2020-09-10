West Milford. Virtual back to school nights scheduled

There’s no need for parents to travel to schools for “Back to School Nights” this year - the schools will be coming to you!

WMTPS Superintendent Alex Anemone confirmed that the district’s 2020-2021 Back to School Nights will all be held completely virtual this year, on the same dates and times as they were previously scheduled:

● WMHS Tuesday, September 8, @7 (was previously listed as 6:30 pm to accommodate PTSO presentation)

● Macopin Middle School Wednesday, September 9, @ 7 PM

● Apshawa School Thursday, September 10, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

● Marshall Hill School Monday, September 14, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

● Paradise Knoll School Tuesday, September 15, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

● Maple Road School Wednesday, September 16, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

● Westbrook School Thursday, September 17, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

● Upper Greenwood Lake School Thursday, September 24, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

Parents should receive a Google Meet invitation for their school’s BTSN date from each of their children’s teachers. Each invitation will include a link for their specific Google Meet classroom and a specific 10 minute time frame to attend the class (similar format to in-person BTSN).

This is not an event to discuss personal or individual student issues; but an opportunity for parents to meet their child’s teacher, receive contact information, and learn about the course requirements, grading procedures, and expectations of students for the course/year.

Parent/Teacher conferences to discuss individual student progress will be held in late November, but parents could also email teachers with any concerns or questions prior to then if needed.

- Patricia Keller