West Milford. Voting information for West Milford Township residents

The West Milford Township Clerk’s office released the following voting information:

Secure Box Drop

Passaic County is delivering to the Township of West Milford a Secure Drop Box that will be placed at Town Hall on the Police side of the building for voters to place their ballot in the secure ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Polling places

The following polling locations will be open for the General Election, Nov. 3 in West Milford:

Districts 01, 02

Freedom Church, 145 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge.

Districts 03, 04, 05, 06

Macopin Firehouse, 1362 Macopin Road, West Milford.

Districts 07, 08, 09

West Milford Town Hall, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford

Districts 10, 11, 12, 13

UGL Ambulance Corps

814 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sample ballots are available on the Passaic County website.

Register to vote

The deadline to register for the Nov. 3 election is is Tuesday, Oct. 13. You can register online at www.Vote.NJ.Gov.