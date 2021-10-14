West Milford. Wallisch rocks the Homestead

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead hosted their second Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18th.

The weather couldn’t have cooperated any better as the six acts performed one after the other, rotating between the Back Porch Stage and the Stone House Stage.

Craft and food vendors also were on hand providing nourishment and shopping options.

West Milford’s Ethan Arnowitz opened the event with his solo performance followed by Founding Fathers, The OCD Band, also West Milford locals, and the Kootz.

Farmer Phil led the singing of “America the Beautiful” as many stood and joined in. Stone Flower ended the event with many Santana numbers.

Several Classic Car owners took advantage of the free admission by displaying their classic cars at the festival.

Like the annual Art Show at Wallisch, attendees had the opportunity to vote for their favorite Classic Car.

The People’ Choice winner went to Bruno for his 1928 Auburn.

Wallisch continues to host Zumba Fundraisers in the barn on Saturdays throughout the month of October. Each week has a different theme. The 16th is Wear Purple Day, the 23rd is Wear Green Day and October 30th is a Costume Party.

No need to pre-register just be at the Barn located at 65 Lincoln Ave. for the 10 a.m. class. This fundraiser is hosted by BE.FITNLIT.

For more information, email wallischhomestead@gmail.com, visit www.wallischhomestead.org or call 973 728-7898.