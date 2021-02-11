x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

West Milford. Welcome home, Mom

West Milford N.J /
11 Feb 2021 | 10:32
    When Christine Lucas came home from a three-day long work shift as a pediatric hospital nurse (due to the snowstorm) ,she was greeted by this display of rainbow-colored duckie snowballs around her mailbox. The creations were made by her children Jess and Aidan to welcome her back home and to brighten her day. Photos provided by Christine Lucas.
    When Christine Lucas came home from a three-day long work shift as a pediatric hospital nurse (due to the snowstorm) ,she was greeted by this display of rainbow-colored duckie snowballs around her mailbox. The creations were made by her children Jess and Aidan to welcome her back home and to brighten her day. Photos provided by Christine Lucas.
    West Milford. Welcome home, Mom