West Milford. West Milford High School first marking period honor rolls

West Milford High School has shared the Honor Roll List for the first marking period of the 2020-2021 school year.

The West Milford School District began the school year with fully Virtual Learning in September, and changed over to their planned Hybrid Learning Program as of Oct. 1.

As allowed by the tate, parents were given the option to choose between the school district’s Hybrid Program or Virtual Program for their student(s) - depending upon what they felt was the best program for their children and for the safety of their own family health concerns, in consideration of the ongoing threat presented by the Covid-19 virus.

Despite the unique challenges the students have faced thus far during these many months of chaos and uncertainty, the students listed here have managed to achieve Honor Roll status for the first marking period of the school year. The time frame is September 2020 through the first week of November 2020.

