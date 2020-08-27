West Milford. West Milford Players invite you to their annual picnic

The West Milford Players will hold their annual picnic on Sunday, Sept. 13, from noon to 4 p.m., at Westbrook Park, 1073 Westbrook Road in West Milford.

R.S.V.P.: info@wmplayers.org by Sunday, Sept. 6.

Please arrive on time for the festivities.

All past and current members and their families are invited to join the players for an afternoon of great food and fun for every member of your family - all courtesy of The West Milford Players.

Please remember to bring a mask and practice social distancing.