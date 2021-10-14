West Milford. WM Girl Scouts gather for a virtual campfire

Girl Scouts from all over West Milford ranging in age from Daisies (kindergarten/first grade) to Seniors (9th and 10th grade) recently participated in a Virtual Campfire on Oct. 2.

The girls were given “campfire kits” in advance of the campfire date. The kits included the ingredients to make s’mores, a s’more roasting stick, a swap (which stands for “Special Whatchamacallits Affectionately Pinned Somewhere”), and a fun patch.

The girls created one of two swaps - either Moose Juice or The Duck Song. While one group followed the directions to make their swap, the other group was roasting marshmallows to make their s’mores.

In between activities, the girls were taught campfire songs by older scouts. They learned such songs as “Crazy Moose,” “Linger,” “Barges,” “On My Honor,” “Make New Friends” and “Walleeatcha.”

The campfire came to a close with a Memory Ash ceremony and the singing of Taps.

This story and photos were provided by Christina Rodek, Leader of Troop 94899, West Milford