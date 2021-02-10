West Milford. WMHS fencing season opens

The West Milford Township High School Highlanders Varsity Fencing teams kicked off their 2021 season on Jan. 27.

Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions prohibit spectators from attending the meets, but local high schools have been working together to try to provide live stream or YouTube links for each event.

When available, parents and fans are able to watch the action virtually as it happens live, from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

The Highlanders’ first fencing meet was at Teaneck High School.

The Girls Varsity Team performed impressively, but continued to fall just short in bouts and were unable to stop Teaneck’s winning strides in a 22-5 loss.

The Boys Varsity Team came out in force, dominating its Teaneck opponents with their agility, ending with a 17-10 win.

On Feb. 3, the Highlanders fencers faced Ramapo High School at home. The meet was held at Westbrook School Gym due to necessary COVID-19 space-related arrangements for winter sports.

The boys teams faced off first. It was a nail-biting volley of back-and-forth scores on top, with exciting, close matches right up to the end of the meet.

In the end, Ramapo was able to nudge ahead of the West Milford boys team, winning 14-13.

The girls’ team was ready to compete next. The fencers kept the excitement going. The Lady Highlander fencers dominated the strip, winning over Ramapo 17-10.