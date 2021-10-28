x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

West Milford. WMPD Breast Cancer Awareness

West Milford /
| 28 Oct 2021 | 01:21
    In conjunction with PBA #162, West Milford Police officers sported pink Breast Cancer Awareness Badges during the month of October. Pictured from left to right are: Ptl. Shane Lepore, Ptl. Michael Weber (PBA Vice President) and Ptl. Derek Finley. Photo provided by Janice Marion.
    In conjunction with PBA #162, West Milford Police officers sported pink Breast Cancer Awareness Badges during the month of October. Pictured from left to right are: Ptl. Shane Lepore, Ptl. Michael Weber (PBA Vice President) and Ptl. Derek Finley. Photo provided by Janice Marion.