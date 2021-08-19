West Milford. Woman admits submerging puppy in pond, causing its death

A woman who drowned a 10-week-old puppy that was found submerged and in a weighted cage in a northern New Jersey pond two years ago has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

Tonya Fea, 49, of Jefferson Township, entered the plea Thursday. In return, Passaic County prosecutors will recommend that she get a six-month county jail term and five years probation when she’s sentenced Oct. 5. She also will be barred from owning dogs.

Fea admitted submerging the female golden retriever puppy in April 2019 at Greenwood Pond in West Milford. Authorities have said Fea initially claimed the puppy was dead before she submerged it, but eventually admitted it died due to her actions.

- The Associated Press