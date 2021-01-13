West Milford. Woman’s Club collects ‘Soles4Souls’

The Woman’s Club of West Milford is actively collecting slightly used shoes.

The American Legion Post 289 has allowed the Woman’s Club to install a donation box on their property.

This project, known as “Soles4Souls,” is a two-year effort started by the Woman’s Club in early 2019. A donation box has been delivered to the parking lot of the American Legion Post 289 at 177 Lincoln Ave. in West Milford. It is clearly labeled “Soles4Souls.”

Please donate your slightly used shoes. Any shoes will be accepted.

Pat Spirko, the club’s communications chairwoman, advises not to use shoe boxes; just put elastic bands on each pair to hold them together.