The West Milford Woman’s Club will be at the West Milford Farmers Market for the next several Wednesday evenings.

The women have been sewing facemasks, scrub hats and headbands since March and have donated more than 2,000 to local essential workers, hospitals and seniors in need.

The women now have a table at the Farmers Market every Wednesday, where they are donating these masks to the general public.

Please stop by the table and grab a mask. Donations are welcomed.