West Milford Woman's Club donates to local organizations

The West Milford Woman's Club has been very active of late, donating handmade teddy bears to the town's ambulance companies and the police department, as well as art supplies to the Family Partners of the Highlands Family Success Center.

According to the club, the bears will be given to any young children who are in need of comfort when they are in need of assistance by the police department or the ambulance crews.

The art supplies will help keep young children busy while their parents or caregivers are getting support from the team at the Success Center.