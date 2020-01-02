x
West Milford Woman's Club donates to local organizations

West Milford. The West Milford Woman's Club recently made donations to both the police department and the Highlands Family Success Center.

02 Jan 2020 | 12:18
    Pictured are officers of the West Milford Woman's Club and an officer from the police department. ( Submitted photos)
    Pictured are members of the Woman's Club and Family Partners of the Highlands Family Success Center.

The West Milford Woman's Club has been very active of late, donating handmade teddy bears to the town's ambulance companies and the police department, as well as art supplies to the Family Partners of the Highlands Family Success Center.

According to the club, the bears will be given to any young children who are in need of comfort when they are in need of assistance by the police department or the ambulance crews.

The art supplies will help keep young children busy while their parents or caregivers are getting support from the team at the Success Center.