West Milford. You couldn’t have asked for a better to go fishing

The Hooked on Fishing-Not on Drugs Program’s Youth Fishing Challenge is a free statewide event to promote fishing among youths and their families. In Passaic County, the fishing challenge was held at Shady Lake Park off Weaver Road in West Milford.

For the third year in a row, the event was organized by Wyatt Walker, Here’s his take on the day:

“I didn’t think the day would come this year but it did and what a day we had,” Walker said. “The foliage was perfect and the day was crisp. I never would’ve imagined so many grandparents bringing their grand children to the event. This was our best turn out with 20 kids participating.”

Winners:

Biggest Overall: Wayde Walker with a Bass 1 lb. 11oz. 16 inches long.

Longest Fish: Jase Steele with a Bass 1 lb. 2 oz. 14 inch.

Most caught: Olivia Izzy with seven Sun Fish (female).

Most caught: Bradon Stolworthy with nine Sun Fish (male).

“This has been the craziest of years,” Walker added. “This event provided peace for everyone who participated. For four hours, I saw families feeling a sense of normality simply by the Hooked on Fishing Program. I am glad to be a part of it.”