West Milford. Young Hearts Bowling League season finale

The Young Hearts Bowling League had a great season this year having lots of fun and laughs.

This league is run by the West Milford Senior Recreation Department. The league runs for 36 weeks and goes from September to April at the Pinstreet Bowling Alley in Warwick.

Here are the stats for the league:

Fourth place: Carlo Fioranelli, Anita Tornow and Helen Kershaw

Third Place: Roland Johnson, Bob Thomas and Ted Kershaw

Second Place: Lou Corsaro, Liz Martinelli and Rose Steele

First Place: Gail Kahler, Jack DeLaat and Ray Garcia

Woman’s High Game: Rose Steele

Men’s High Game: Carlo Fioranelli

Woman’s High Series: Gail Kahler

Men’s High Series: Ted Kershaw

Woman’s High Average: Helen Kershaw

Men’s High Average: Jack DeLaat

If you are interested in joining the bowling league for September, please call Flo at the West Milford Recreation Senior Services Department st 973-728-2871.