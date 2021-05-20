West Milford. Young Hearts Bowling League season finale

The Young Hearts Bowling League had a great season this year having lots of fun and laughs.
This league is run by the West Milford Senior Recreation Department. The league runs for 36 weeks and goes from September to April at the Pinstreet Bowling Alley in Warwick.
Here are the stats for the league:
Fourth place: Carlo Fioranelli, Anita Tornow and Helen Kershaw
Third Place: Roland Johnson, Bob Thomas and Ted Kershaw
Second Place: Lou Corsaro, Liz Martinelli and Rose Steele
First Place: Gail Kahler, Jack DeLaat and Ray Garcia
Woman’s High Game: Rose Steele
Men’s High Game: Carlo Fioranelli
Woman’s High Series: Gail Kahler
Men’s High Series: Ted Kershaw
Woman’s High Average: Helen Kershaw
Men’s High Average: Jack DeLaat
If you are interested in joining the bowling league for September, please call Flo at the West Milford Recreation Senior Services Department st 973-728-2871.