Woman’s club welcomes new members

The New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC) of the GFWC Ramapo District is actively looking for women to join our local club.

Anyone interested in community service opportunities, leadership training and in general looking to have fun is encouraged to participate in the club.

The NJSFWC enables its member to make adifference in the lives of others, one project at time.

Diverse in age, interests, and experiences, all club women are united by a desire to create positive change, meet others, while enhancing and benefiting their communities. NJSFWC members represent a broad range including teachers, business owners, social workers, elected officials, medical professional, homemakers, corporate executives and professionals, students and retirees.

The Woman’s Club of West Milford meets every second Monday of the Month at the Echo Lake Baptist Church on Macopin Road at 1 and 7 p.m, two meetings with the same agenda. The next Meeting will be Jan. 10, 2022.

For more information or any question you may have, contact Tina at 201-675-3527 or send concerns to womanclubwestmilford@gmail.com.