Work. NJ DEP is offering more than 700 seasonal jobs

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is now accepting applications for hundreds of jobs throughout state parks, forests and natural and historic sites, according to Acting Commissioner Shawn LaTourette.

Beyond providing a fun and engaging summer work experience in New Jersey’s parks, these seasonal jobs can introduce workers from all backgrounds to long-term career paths in environmental protection. Available positions include naturalists, history educators, visitor service assistants, trail stewards, office assistants, lifeguards, and maintenance personnel.

Peak season is Memorial Day through Labor Day, although some parks fill part-time positions year-round depending on operational need. The State Park Service and State Park Police will work with applicants, such as students and teachers, whose availability may be limited to weekends during certain periods of the year. Seasonal staff are required to work weekends and holidays because park facilities are open seven days a week. Most jobs are outdoors.

The type and number of positions vary by location, depending on the types of recreational and educational activities each site offers. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older to apply. Salary rates start at $12 per hour.

COVID-19 protocols are followed and all employees are provided with the essential personal protective equipment needed while at work.

To learn more about which locations are now accepting applications or to apply for a specific position, visit www.nj.gov/dep/workinparks.

Applicants for all positions are encouraged to check with the park office of their choice by Friday, March 12 about specific positions, scheduling and other job-related inquiries. Applications should be submitted as soon as possible.

DEP’s Division of Parks and Forestry oversees more than 50 state parks, forests, recreation areas, battlefields, historic sites and marinas that annually draw millions of visitors and are a key contributor to the state’s tourism economy. To learn more about New Jersey’s parks, forests and historic sites, visit www.njparksandforests.org.