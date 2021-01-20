Zoom. Public can attend the states fisheries virtually on Feb. 27

Each year the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Bureau of Freshwater Fisheries holds three public forums to improve communication with the angling public and to solicit public input in shaping freshwater fisheries programs in the future.

The forums are an opportunity for all fresh water anglers to learn about existing programs and to share their views and recommendations.

Forum topics cover all aspects of fresh water management, including both warm and cold water fisheries. Each year updates on specific management activities are provided, as well as open discussions on future management recommendations.

Over the years various regulatory, management and stocking changes have resulted from suggestions from anglers attending the forums.

There will be a combined North and South Jersey Fisheries Forum on Feb. 27, at 10 a.m., to be held virtually

Trout Meeting - March 6, 2021 at 10am, to be held virtually.

There will be ample time for open discussion with professional staff to answer any questions or address concerns of anglers during the extended question and answer period.

