Family of three displaced following closet fire

A Wednesday morning fire in an upstairs closet at a Broadway home has left a father, mother and adult daughter staying with family, West Milford Fire Marshal Michael Moscatello said Friday.

According to Moscatello, the fire broke out at 10:51 a.m. in an upstairs bedroom closet in a home located at 31 Broadway.

Arriving units found heavy smoke on the second floor and the three adult residents uninjured and out of the home.

Moscatello said the fire was quickly contained to the room the closet was in and took about 30 minutes to bring under control.

Firefighters used a hose line from Tanker 4 to the second floor of the home to battle the blaze, he said.

The home suffered heavy smoke and water damage and the residents are now staying with family.

Township fire companies 1,3,4,5, and 6 responded to the scene and the West Milford First Aid Squad assisted with rehab, he said.

Moscatello said the fire appears to be accidental and remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

No one was injured during the fire.