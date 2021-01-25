Stockholm man arrested for his role in Capitol riots

(AP) Scott Fairlamb of Stockholm was charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol earlier in January. He was scheduled for initial court appearances last Friday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Among the charges against Fairlamb are assaulting a law enforcement officer and carrying a dangerous weapon. One video reviewed by authorities allegedly showed Fairlamb picking the collapsible baton off the ground outside the Capitol, and another allegedly showed him shoving and punching an officer, according to the criminal complaint. A friend of Fairlamb’s identified him and told authorities he lives in Butler, in Morris County, according to the complaint. The FBI also compared still photos and videos of Fairlamb at the Capitol with his driver’s license photo, which lists an address in Stockholm, in Sussex County. The crime of carrying a dangerous weapon while illegally entering a restricted building to disrupt government business is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the complaint. A message was left Friday night at a number listed for a gym Fairlamb operates in Pompton Lakes. See related story, “Tusten native arrested for participating in Capitol riot,” at pikecountycourier.com.

Other NJ residents arrested

Other New Jersey residents have been charged in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol include:

Marissa Suarez has worked as a correctional police officer in Monmouth County since 2019 but resigned after her arrest. “A violation of federal or state law of any kind is unacceptable, particularly from a sworn member of law enforcement whose role is to protect and serve. Actions have consequences and that applies to those who participated in the peaceful protests that resulted in violence at the Capitol. She had an initial court appearance Friday afternoon. She posted $10,000 bail.

Patricia Todisco is a friend of Suarez’s who accompanied her to the Capitol. She had an initial court appearance Friday afternoon. She posted $10,000 bail.

Stephanie Hazelton of Medford was one of the people who organized a protest outside a gym in Bellmawr last May after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order closing all gyms because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to published reports.

Rasha Abual-Ragheb allegedly took pictures of herself inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. She was arrested last Tuesday.

Patrick Stedman of Haddonfield was arrested last Thursday and charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. According to a criminal complaint, he posted videos of himself taking part in the breach. “I was pretty much in the first wave, and we broke down the doors and climbed up the back part of the Capitol building and got all the way into the chambers,’’ he posted, according to a criminal affidavit. The FBI was alerted to Stedman by a former high school classmate and a former college classmate.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli of Colts Neck is an Army reservist who works as a Navy contractor with a “Secret” security clearance. A criminal complaint filed by a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service accuses Hale-Cusanelli of unlawfully entering the Capitol, disrupting government business, violent entry and disorderly conduct as well as demonstrating in a Capitol building and obstructing law enforcement. Authorities allege he showed an informant cellphone videos of himself making “harassing and derogatory statements” toward Capitol police inside and outside the building. The informant alleged that Hale-Cusanelli is a white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer who posts online videos with extreme political views.